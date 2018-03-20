You make the call on the 2018 All-WNY girls basketball team

With the scholastic basketball season wrapping up this weekend, it’s about the time we start turning our attention to the All-Western New York selection process.

So you want to pick the 2018 All-WNY girls basketball team?

Here’s your chance.

We have put together a semi-unscientific list of players under consideration for All-WNY honors, listed league-by-league. And, as we have done in the past, we tried to err on the side of having too many names on this list rather than too few.

For our All-Western New York teams, we attempt to pick the 20 best players who had the best seasons. There is plenty of gray areas and room for interpretation in that description, and that's on purpose. That's the way we like it. There really can be countless factors discussed when it comes to determining the All-WNY team.

Our top 20 are divided into four five-member teams: first team, second team, third team, fourth team. We then pick around 40 honorable mentions. That might sound like a lot of spots to fill. But print this list out, start circling names, then add them up (that's what we do). You'll see how things get very difficult.

Our general guideline for this list was to include the first and/or second team from the all-league squads. Some teams have several names listed – it might be because they might all be worthy top 20 candidates, because those teams went deep into the postseason and had many contributors, because those teams are deep and it is tough to determine which is a team's second- or third-best player for honorable mention reasons. Like we said, we err on the side of having too many names.

For a reference, here’s last year’s All-Western New York and all-league teams:

Here's the list:

(We’re still looking for all-league teams from Niagara Frontier and CCAA West II)

Monsignor Martin

Buffalo Seminary: Bridget Conboy

Cardinal O’Hara: Angel Parker (POY, 2017 All-WNY HM), Nickelle O’Neil, Cierra Harrison, Kiara Johnson

Christian Central: Charly Hearon

Mount Mercy: Alesia Hamm

Mount St. Mary: Lois Garlow, Grace O’Brien

Nardin: Lindsay Karas

Niagara Catholic: Bella Gandy

Nichols: Imani Dockery

Park: Ronni Nwora

Sacred Heart: Micaela Ryan (2017 All-WNY second team), Siobhan Ryan, Jennifer Grimm (2017 All-WNY HM)

St. Mary’s of Lancaster: Caroline Zanghi (2017 All-WNY HM)

ECIC I

Clarence: Ella Rose Eckert (2017 All-WNY third team), Carly Reynolds (2017 All-WNY HM)

Frontier: Claire Kruszka (2017 All-WNY HM), Kennedy Izzo (2017 All-WNY HM)

Jamestown: Allie Stockwell, Kaitlyn Bennett

Lancaster: Molly Mahony (2017 All-WNY HM), Hanna Wozniak

Orchard Park: Danielle Hore (POY), Sam Fischer (2017 All-WNY HM)

Williamsville North: Audrey Craffey

ECIC II

Amherst: Ella Wanzer, Emma Klein (2017 All-WNY HM), Leah Shutts

Hamburg: Brigid McKeone

Starpoint: Elizabeth Bradley

West Seneca East: Amanda Weiner

Williamsville East: Rachel Romanowski

Williamsville South: Amari DeBerry (ECIC II & ECIC Large Schools POY, 2017 All-WNY second team), Hannah Dolan, Tatyjana Scalisi, Lauren Lassiter, Naomi DeBerry

ECIC III

Cheektowaga: Ranya Rumph (2017 All-WNY HM)

East Aurora: Emma Brinker (ECIC III & ECIC Small Schools POY, 2017 All-WNY fourth team), Sarah Tully

Iroquois: Taylor Quinn (2017 All-WNY HM), Riley Reidel (2017 All-WNY HM)

Lake Shore: Tashawni Cornfield (2017 All-WNY HM), Noelani Cornfield

Maryvale: Christie McGee-Ross

Springville: Ivette Lewandowski

ECIC IV

Alden: Rachel Kueker

Cleveland Hill: Amani Scott

Eden: Brooke Woodard

Holland: Cassidy Slocum (POY, 2017 All-WNY HM), Kaitlyn Bulega

Tonawanda: Sam Farrell

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island: Samantha Bailey, Lydia Sweeney

Kenmore East: Serena Sordetta (2017 All-WNY HM), Alexis Lagattuta

Lew-Port: Lauren McGrath, Riley Crum

Lockport: Elizabeth Mullane, Kourtney Krchniak

Niagara Falls: Cassidy Frank, Amelia Strong, Dinah Harris

Niagara Wheatfield: Taylor Benton, LeGary Jackson

North Tonawanda: Lindsey Piotrowski

Niagara-Orleans

Akron: Neely Abrams

Albion: Caitlynn Snook

Medina: Je’ne Brown (2017 All-WNY HM)

Newfane: Paige Emborsky (2017 All-WNY HM), Emily Foltz

Wilson: Emily Kelly

CCAA East I

Allegany-Limestone: Morgan Davis (MVP, 2017 All-WNY third team), Brooke Giardini

Gowanda: Miya Scanlan

Portville: Karly Welty, Sydney Colligan

Randolph: Sydney Hvizdzak

Silver Creek: Abby Rice

CCAA East II

Ellicottville: Linnea Jimerson, Evelyn Cortez

Franklinville: Danielle Haskell (POY, 2017 All-WNY second team), Allyson Haskell (2017 All-WNY HM), Abby McCoy

Pine Valley: Kayla Hohl

CCAA West I

Chautauqua Lake: Katelyn Fardink (MVP), Jesse Zens

Fredonia: Katie Price (2017 All-WNY HM)

Maple Grove: Bre Hill, Marisa Schuppenhauer

Southwestern: Alanna Dibble, Erin Radack

CCAA West II

Frewsburg: Gabby Iuculano (2017 All-WNY fourth team)

Panama: Natalie Angeletti (2017 All-WNY fourth team), Kylie Schnars

Westfield: Sophia DeMarco

Canisius Cup Division I

Buffalo Arts: Taliah Bush

City Honors: Kyra Wood

Emerson: Shynel Sharp

Hutch-Tech: Cortinea Smith

Olmsted: Gabby McDuffie (POY), Amani Burch

Canisius Cup Division II

da Vinci: Iaira Jenkins

I-Prep/Grover: Taylor Jones (POY), Alexus Pagan

South Park: Omalola Falaiye, Leaya Roncone

Charter Schools

Health Sciences: Jasmine Rose (2017 All-WNY HM)

Tapestry: Jayda Smith

IAC

New Life Christian: Emie Taylor, Kylie Jaspersen

Walsh: Grace Greer

West Seneca Christian: Rebecca Poblocki, Emma Santerre

