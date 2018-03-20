You make the call on the 2018 All-WNY girls basketball team
With the scholastic basketball season wrapping up this weekend, it’s about the time we start turning our attention to the All-Western New York selection process.
So you want to pick the 2018 All-WNY girls basketball team?
Here’s your chance.
We have put together a semi-unscientific list of players under consideration for All-WNY honors, listed league-by-league. And, as we have done in the past, we tried to err on the side of having too many names on this list rather than too few.
For our All-Western New York teams, we attempt to pick the 20 best players who had the best seasons. There is plenty of gray areas and room for interpretation in that description, and that's on purpose. That's the way we like it. There really can be countless factors discussed when it comes to determining the All-WNY team.
Our top 20 are divided into four five-member teams: first team, second team, third team, fourth team. We then pick around 40 honorable mentions. That might sound like a lot of spots to fill. But print this list out, start circling names, then add them up (that's what we do). You'll see how things get very difficult.
Our general guideline for this list was to include the first and/or second team from the all-league squads. Some teams have several names listed – it might be because they might all be worthy top 20 candidates, because those teams went deep into the postseason and had many contributors, because those teams are deep and it is tough to determine which is a team's second- or third-best player for honorable mention reasons. Like we said, we err on the side of having too many names.
For a reference, here’s last year’s All-Western New York and all-league teams:
* * *
* * *
Here's the list:
(We’re still looking for all-league teams from Niagara Frontier and CCAA West II)
Monsignor Martin
Buffalo Seminary: Bridget Conboy
Cardinal O’Hara: Angel Parker (POY, 2017 All-WNY HM), Nickelle O’Neil, Cierra Harrison, Kiara Johnson
Christian Central: Charly Hearon
Mount Mercy: Alesia Hamm
Mount St. Mary: Lois Garlow, Grace O’Brien
Nardin: Lindsay Karas
Niagara Catholic: Bella Gandy
Nichols: Imani Dockery
Park: Ronni Nwora
Sacred Heart: Micaela Ryan (2017 All-WNY second team), Siobhan Ryan, Jennifer Grimm (2017 All-WNY HM)
St. Mary’s of Lancaster: Caroline Zanghi (2017 All-WNY HM)
ECIC I
Clarence: Ella Rose Eckert (2017 All-WNY third team), Carly Reynolds (2017 All-WNY HM)
Frontier: Claire Kruszka (2017 All-WNY HM), Kennedy Izzo (2017 All-WNY HM)
Jamestown: Allie Stockwell, Kaitlyn Bennett
Lancaster: Molly Mahony (2017 All-WNY HM), Hanna Wozniak
Orchard Park: Danielle Hore (POY), Sam Fischer (2017 All-WNY HM)
Williamsville North: Audrey Craffey
ECIC II
Amherst: Ella Wanzer, Emma Klein (2017 All-WNY HM), Leah Shutts
Hamburg: Brigid McKeone
Starpoint: Elizabeth Bradley
West Seneca East: Amanda Weiner
Williamsville East: Rachel Romanowski
Williamsville South: Amari DeBerry (ECIC II & ECIC Large Schools POY, 2017 All-WNY second team), Hannah Dolan, Tatyjana Scalisi, Lauren Lassiter, Naomi DeBerry
ECIC III
Cheektowaga: Ranya Rumph (2017 All-WNY HM)
East Aurora: Emma Brinker (ECIC III & ECIC Small Schools POY, 2017 All-WNY fourth team), Sarah Tully
Iroquois: Taylor Quinn (2017 All-WNY HM), Riley Reidel (2017 All-WNY HM)
Lake Shore: Tashawni Cornfield (2017 All-WNY HM), Noelani Cornfield
Maryvale: Christie McGee-Ross
Springville: Ivette Lewandowski
ECIC IV
Alden: Rachel Kueker
Cleveland Hill: Amani Scott
Eden: Brooke Woodard
Holland: Cassidy Slocum (POY, 2017 All-WNY HM), Kaitlyn Bulega
Tonawanda: Sam Farrell
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island: Samantha Bailey, Lydia Sweeney
Kenmore East: Serena Sordetta (2017 All-WNY HM), Alexis Lagattuta
Lew-Port: Lauren McGrath, Riley Crum
Lockport: Elizabeth Mullane, Kourtney Krchniak
Niagara Falls: Cassidy Frank, Amelia Strong, Dinah Harris
Niagara Wheatfield: Taylor Benton, LeGary Jackson
North Tonawanda: Lindsey Piotrowski
Niagara-Orleans
Akron: Neely Abrams
Albion: Caitlynn Snook
Medina: Je’ne Brown (2017 All-WNY HM)
Newfane: Paige Emborsky (2017 All-WNY HM), Emily Foltz
Wilson: Emily Kelly
CCAA East I
Allegany-Limestone: Morgan Davis (MVP, 2017 All-WNY third team), Brooke Giardini
Gowanda: Miya Scanlan
Portville: Karly Welty, Sydney Colligan
Randolph: Sydney Hvizdzak
Silver Creek: Abby Rice
CCAA East II
Ellicottville: Linnea Jimerson, Evelyn Cortez
Franklinville: Danielle Haskell (POY, 2017 All-WNY second team), Allyson Haskell (2017 All-WNY HM), Abby McCoy
Pine Valley: Kayla Hohl
CCAA West I
Chautauqua Lake: Katelyn Fardink (MVP), Jesse Zens
Fredonia: Katie Price (2017 All-WNY HM)
Maple Grove: Bre Hill, Marisa Schuppenhauer
Southwestern: Alanna Dibble, Erin Radack
CCAA West II
Frewsburg: Gabby Iuculano (2017 All-WNY fourth team)
Panama: Natalie Angeletti (2017 All-WNY fourth team), Kylie Schnars
Westfield: Sophia DeMarco
Canisius Cup Division I
Buffalo Arts: Taliah Bush
City Honors: Kyra Wood
Emerson: Shynel Sharp
Hutch-Tech: Cortinea Smith
Olmsted: Gabby McDuffie (POY), Amani Burch
Canisius Cup Division II
da Vinci: Iaira Jenkins
I-Prep/Grover: Taylor Jones (POY), Alexus Pagan
South Park: Omalola Falaiye, Leaya Roncone
Charter Schools
Health Sciences: Jasmine Rose (2017 All-WNY HM)
Tapestry: Jayda Smith
IAC
New Life Christian: Emie Taylor, Kylie Jaspersen
Walsh: Grace Greer
West Seneca Christian: Rebecca Poblocki, Emma Santerre
* * *
