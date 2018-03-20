You make the call on the 2018 All-WNY boys basketball team

With the scholastic basketball season wrapping up this weekend with the Federation Tournament involving state Catholic champions Park and Sacred Heart, it’s time to start turning our attention to the All-Western New York selection process.

So you want to pick the 2018 All-WNY boys basketball team?

Here’s your chance.

I have put together a semi-unscientific list of players under consideration for All-WNY honors, listed league-by-league (mostly first-team All-Stars but there are some who weren't first team in this list). And, as we have done in the past, we tried to err on the side of having too many names on this list rather than too few.

For our All-Western New York teams, we attempt to pick the 20 best players who had the best seasons. There is plenty of gray areas and room for interpretation in that description, and that's on purpose. That's the way we like it. There really can be countless factors discussed when it comes to determining the All-WNY team.

Our top 20 are divided into four five-member teams: first team, second team, third team, fourth team. We then pick around 40 honorable mentions. That might sound like a lot of spots to fill. But print this list out, start circling names, then add them up (that's what we do). You'll see how things get very difficult.

Our general guideline for this list was to include the first and/or second team from the all-league squads. Some teams have several names listed – it might be because they might all be worthy top 20 candidates, because those teams went deep into the postseason and had many contributors, because those teams are deep and it is tough to determine which is a team's second- or third-best player for honorable mention reasons. Like we said, we err on the side of having too many names.

If anyone thinks there's a player who is NOT listed who deserves legitimate consideration for the All-WNY team, just add it in a comment below, tweet @miggyrod33 or email me at mrodriguez@buffnews.com – then that player will be added to the list.

Please note we still need the all-stars from Yale Cup I, CCAA East I and CCAA West II.

For a reference, here’s last year’s All-Western New York and all-league teams.

* * *

COACHES OF EVERY TEAM IN WNY: We want ballots from ALL of you. Please email your selections to mrodriguez@buffnews.com as soon as possible. Thanks.

* * *

Here's the list:

(We’re still looking for all-league teams from Niagara Frontier and CCAA West II)

Monsignor Martin

Large Schools Division

Player of the Year: Ryan Bradley (Canisius)

First team

Jack Capen (St. Joe's)

Julian Cunningham (Timon)

Noah Hutchins (Park)

Austin James (Canisius)

Jayce Johnson (Canisius)

Justin Poumpey (St. Francis)

Master Radford (Timon)

Bo Sireika (St. Francis)

Dan Scott (Park)

Msgr. Martin Small Schools

Player of the Year: Justin Hempill (Cardinal O'Hara)

First team

Nasir Benton (O'Hara)

Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Catholic)

Eric Brown (St. Mary's)

Chris Stineman (Nichols)

Christian Szablewski (St. Mary's)

All-ECIC

First team

Player of Year: Greg Dolan (Williamsville South) (also POY in Div 2)

Juston Johnson (West Seneca West); Div. I POY

Chad Biersback (Depew); Div IV POY

Mason Goodridge (Springville); Div III POY

Zamari Mitchell (West Seneca East)

All-ECIC Second team

Ray Blackwell (Maryvale)

Jon Park (Lake Shore)

River Reinhardt (Clarence)

Daesean Ashley (Amherst)

Jacob Braniecki (JFK)

All-ECIC III

POY- Mason Goodridge- Springville

1ST 53- Kyle Burley, SR. Pioneer

1ST 51- Ray Blackwell, SR Maryvale

1ST 42- Jon Park, SR Lake Shore

1ST 42- Rudy Bragg, SR Cheektowaga

1ST 26- Alekzander Bryant, SR Cheektowaga

Other ECIC first and seci team division picks not listed above

Marcus Rojas (Jamestown)

Alex Wayland (W. Seneca West)

Adrian Baugh (W. Seneca West)

Kyle Ebert (Frontier)

Mark Henry (Hamburg)

Evan John (Sweet Home)

Devin Degree (Williamsville South)

Nick Baker (JFK)

London Smith (Lackawanna)

Noah Grabner (Lackawanna)

Christian Snell (Alden)

Jakob Jerebko (Lancaste

Matt Hill (Jamestown)

Dave Morris (Orchard Park)

Eric Liberatore (Orchard Park)

Breht Swiech (Williamsville North)

Jacob Belote (Williamsville North)

Rashad Law (Maryvale)

Tyler Tait (Iroquois)

Dylan Casey (Maryvale)

Jay Brueckl (Lake Shore)

Noah Denz, (East Aurora)

Nick Rinker (Pioneer )

Paul Nellis (Holland)

Jordan Ciesielski (Depew)

Brennan Lewandowski (Holland)

Fredrick Johnson (Cleve Hill)

Jordan Snyder (JFK)

Noble Smith (Lackawanna)

1st Team All-LeagueNiagara-Orleans

Jalin Cooper - Medina - senior

Izaiah Rhim - Medina - junior

Kyle DeVoogel - Newfane - senior

Max Weber - Newfane - senior

Jacob Brunning - Roy-Hart - senior

Second team

Nate Fox (Wilson)

Mac Musall (Wilson)

Steve Frerichs (Wilson)

Noah Kindron (Roy-Hart)

Deyonci Farley (Albion)

Niagara Frontier League

First team

Trevor Book, North Tonawanda

Roddy Gayle, Niagara Falls

Trent Scott, Lew-Port

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Malik Brooks, Lockport

Second team

Quaran DuBois (Niagara Falls)

Devon Darrell (Lockport)

Jayden Gulledge (CSAT)

Anthony Ruffino (Nia. Wheatfield)

Syquan Ralands (Niagara Falls)

CCAA West

League Co-MVP: Mike Schmidt-11, Olean (15.8 ppg, 7.2 ast/gm, 5.1 reb/gm, 4.1 stl/gm) and Devin Pope-12 Chautauqua Lake (27.5 ppg, 8.1 reb/gm, 3 ast/gm, 3.7 stl/gm)

First team

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus-12 Dunkirk: 17.4 ppg, 7.5 reb/gm, 4.8 ast/gm 2.

Alex Card-11 Southwestern: 14.1 ppg, 3.6 ast/gm, 3.1 reb

Tyrese Kristian-Johnson 12 Dunkirk 14.8 ppg, 11.0 reb,

Carson Crist-11 (Maple Grove)

Brian Ramarge-11 Olean: 11.3 ppg, 46% 3pt

CCAA East II

Co-MVPs- Elliot Bowen- Ellicottville, Senior and Sam Erickson- Franklinville, Senior

First Team

Griffin Chudy, Ellicottville, Senior

Issac Kopp, Franklinville, Senior

Darren Clark, Franklinville, Senior

Austin Grinols, Ellicottville, Senior

Lewis Markham, Forestville, Senior

Yale Cup I

TBD. Still need them, but among contenders from top Buffalo Public Schools League include Willard Anderson (East), Justin Allen (East), Hakeem Dobbins (Middle College), Kavon Rogers (McKinley), Ray Mushat (South Park), Anthony Mack (South Park).

Yale Cup II

Small Schools Player of Year: Earl Howard-11 (Math Science Tech Prep)

First team

Amir Radford-11 (City Honors)

Marciano Lamar-10 (Olmsted)

Jason Chapman-11 (MST)

Julius Laureano-11 (Riverside)

Joel Richards-12 (Olmsted)

Charter Cup

TBD. Unscientific list of candidates includes Davonte Gaines (Health Sciences), Kam Briggs (Health Sciences), Tariq Eubanks (Tapestry), Dorian Plummer (Tapestry).

* * *

Be sure to be TOTALLY RESPECTFUL of the players you are discussing – no matter where you are discussing them, whether it is in our comments section below, or elsewhere. Thank you.