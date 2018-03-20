You make the call on the 2018 All-WNY boys basketball team
With the scholastic basketball season wrapping up this weekend with the Federation Tournament involving state Catholic champions Park and Sacred Heart, it’s time to start turning our attention to the All-Western New York selection process.
So you want to pick the 2018 All-WNY boys basketball team?
Here’s your chance.
I have put together a semi-unscientific list of players under consideration for All-WNY honors, listed league-by-league (mostly first-team All-Stars but there are some who weren't first team in this list). And, as we have done in the past, we tried to err on the side of having too many names on this list rather than too few.
For our All-Western New York teams, we attempt to pick the 20 best players who had the best seasons. There is plenty of gray areas and room for interpretation in that description, and that's on purpose. That's the way we like it. There really can be countless factors discussed when it comes to determining the All-WNY team.
Our top 20 are divided into four five-member teams: first team, second team, third team, fourth team. We then pick around 40 honorable mentions. That might sound like a lot of spots to fill. But print this list out, start circling names, then add them up (that's what we do). You'll see how things get very difficult.
Our general guideline for this list was to include the first and/or second team from the all-league squads. Some teams have several names listed – it might be because they might all be worthy top 20 candidates, because those teams went deep into the postseason and had many contributors, because those teams are deep and it is tough to determine which is a team's second- or third-best player for honorable mention reasons. Like we said, we err on the side of having too many names.
If anyone thinks there's a player who is NOT listed who deserves legitimate consideration for the All-WNY team, just add it in a comment below, tweet @miggyrod33 or email me at mrodriguez@buffnews.com – then that player will be added to the list.
Please note we still need the all-stars from Yale Cup I, CCAA East I and CCAA West II.
For a reference, here’s last year’s All-Western New York and all-league teams.
* * *
COACHES OF EVERY TEAM IN WNY: We want ballots from ALL of you. Please email your selections to mrodriguez@buffnews.com as soon as possible. Thanks.
* * *
Here's the list:
(We’re still looking for all-league teams from Niagara Frontier and CCAA West II)
Monsignor Martin
Large Schools Division
Player of the Year: Ryan Bradley (Canisius)
First team
Jack Capen (St. Joe's)
Julian Cunningham (Timon)
Noah Hutchins (Park)
Austin James (Canisius)
Jayce Johnson (Canisius)
Justin Poumpey (St. Francis)
Master Radford (Timon)
Bo Sireika (St. Francis)
Dan Scott (Park)
Msgr. Martin Small Schools
Player of the Year: Justin Hempill (Cardinal O'Hara)
First team
Nasir Benton (O'Hara)
Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Catholic)
Eric Brown (St. Mary's)
Chris Stineman (Nichols)
Christian Szablewski (St. Mary's)
All-ECIC
First team
Player of Year: Greg Dolan (Williamsville South) (also POY in Div 2)
Juston Johnson (West Seneca West); Div. I POY
Chad Biersback (Depew); Div IV POY
Mason Goodridge (Springville); Div III POY
Zamari Mitchell (West Seneca East)
All-ECIC Second team
Ray Blackwell (Maryvale)
Jon Park (Lake Shore)
River Reinhardt (Clarence)
Daesean Ashley (Amherst)
Jacob Braniecki (JFK)
All-ECIC III
POY- Mason Goodridge- Springville
1ST 53- Kyle Burley, SR. Pioneer
1ST 51- Ray Blackwell, SR Maryvale
1ST 42- Jon Park, SR Lake Shore
1ST 42- Rudy Bragg, SR Cheektowaga
1ST 26- Alekzander Bryant, SR Cheektowaga
Other ECIC first and seci team division picks not listed above
Marcus Rojas (Jamestown)
Alex Wayland (W. Seneca West)
Adrian Baugh (W. Seneca West)
Kyle Ebert (Frontier)
Mark Henry (Hamburg)
Evan John (Sweet Home)
Devin Degree (Williamsville South)
Nick Baker (JFK)
London Smith (Lackawanna)
Noah Grabner (Lackawanna)
Christian Snell (Alden)
Jakob Jerebko (Lancaste
Matt Hill (Jamestown)
Dave Morris (Orchard Park)
Eric Liberatore (Orchard Park)
Breht Swiech (Williamsville North)
Jacob Belote (Williamsville North)
Rashad Law (Maryvale)
Tyler Tait (Iroquois)
Dylan Casey (Maryvale)
Jay Brueckl (Lake Shore)
Noah Denz, (East Aurora)
Nick Rinker (Pioneer )
Paul Nellis (Holland)
Jordan Ciesielski (Depew)
Brennan Lewandowski (Holland)
Fredrick Johnson (Cleve Hill)
Jordan Snyder (JFK)
Noble Smith (Lackawanna)
1st Team All-LeagueNiagara-Orleans
Jalin Cooper - Medina - senior
Izaiah Rhim - Medina - junior
Kyle DeVoogel - Newfane - senior
Max Weber - Newfane - senior
Jacob Brunning - Roy-Hart - senior
Second team
Niagara Frontier League
First team
Trevor Book, North Tonawanda
Roddy Gayle, Niagara Falls
Trent Scott, Lew-Port
Cam Sionko, Grand Island
Malik Brooks, Lockport
CCAA West
League Co-MVP: Mike Schmidt-11, Olean (15.8 ppg, 7.2 ast/gm, 5.1 reb/gm, 4.1 stl/gm) and Devin Pope-12 Chautauqua Lake (27.5 ppg, 8.1 reb/gm, 3 ast/gm, 3.7 stl/gm)
First team
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus-12 Dunkirk: 17.4 ppg, 7.5 reb/gm, 4.8 ast/gm 2.
Alex Card-11 Southwestern: 14.1 ppg, 3.6 ast/gm, 3.1 reb
Tyrese Kristian-Johnson 12 Dunkirk 14.8 ppg, 11.0 reb,
Carson Crist-11 (Maple Grove)
Brian Ramarge-11 Olean: 11.3 ppg, 46% 3pt
CCAA East II
Co-MVPs- Elliot Bowen- Ellicottville, Senior and Sam Erickson- Franklinville, Senior
First Team
Griffin Chudy, Ellicottville, Senior
Issac Kopp, Franklinville, Senior
Darren Clark, Franklinville, Senior
Austin Grinols, Ellicottville, Senior
Lewis Markham, Forestville, Senior
Yale Cup I
TBD. Still need them, but among contenders from top Buffalo Public Schools League include Willard Anderson (East), Justin Allen (East), Hakeem Dobbins (Middle College), Kavon Rogers (McKinley), Ray Mushat (South Park), Anthony Mack (South Park).
Yale Cup II
Small Schools Player of Year: Earl Howard-11 (Math Science Tech Prep)
First team
Amir Radford-11 (City Honors)
Marciano Lamar-10 (Olmsted)
Jason Chapman-11 (MST)
Julius Laureano-11 (Riverside)
Joel Richards-12 (Olmsted)
Charter Cup
TBD. Unscientific list of candidates includes Davonte Gaines (Health Sciences), Kam Briggs (Health Sciences), Tariq Eubanks (Tapestry), Dorian Plummer (Tapestry).
* * *
Be sure to be TOTALLY RESPECTFUL of the players you are discussing – no matter where you are discussing them, whether it is in our comments section below, or elsewhere. Thank you.
