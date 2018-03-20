WIK, David L.

WIK - David L. Of Ransomville, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at his home. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on January 17, 1967, the son of Susan (Taber) Wik and the late Ronald Wik.David graduated from Grand Island High School and was an equipment operator with the New York State Parks Department at Whirlpool Park for the past 30 years. He had lived in Ransomville since 2008 and was an avid sportsman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Ronald (Deanna) Wik, two sisters, Debbie Bunnell and Bonnie Wik, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-8:30 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 8:30 PM, with the Rev. James R. Bastian officiating. Memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Association. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com