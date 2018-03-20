Wegmans cuts prices on some popular items

Wegmans has again lowered prices on produce, grocery, dairy and frozen food items it says families buy most.

The latest round of price cuts includes 22 varieties of Wegmans cereal priced two for $3, tomatoes on the vine for $1.99 per pound and a dozen varieties of Wegmans frozen pizza for $2.99. Some prices are only available with the Wegmans Shoppers Club card.

The items join a list now totaling roughly 102 products representing 530 varieties, which was last refigured in 2016. The full list of products can be found at wegmans.com.

“For the most part, we have been able to keep prices at the same level since they were lowered in 2016; some of the prices have actually gone down. A couple have gone up,” said Jo Natale, a Wegmans spokeswoman.

Wegman said monitoring the competition’s prices and lowering its own is important to remaining competitive. The list is comprised almost completely of Wegmans products, because the company has the most pricing leverage with its own brands.