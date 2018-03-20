Village elections include mayor, trustee seats

There were contested races for mayor and trustee seats Tuesday in villages across Western New York.

In a three-way race for Village of East Aurora mayor, former Trustee Peter Mercurio, who ran on the Good Change Party line, outpolled two opponents, garnering 493 votes in Tuesday's election.

Pat Shea of the Integrity Party picked up 249 votes, while Raymond C. Byrnes received 211 votes.

East Aurora Mayor Allan A. Kasprzak had decided not to seek re-election to another term.

Three candidates running for three trustee positions -- Paul Porter III of the Positive Pedestrian Party, incumbent Ernest F. Scheer of the Common Sense Party and Michelle Schoeneman of the Village Unity Party -- were elected to seats on the East Aurora Village Board.

***

In Farnham, there were three candidates seeking two seats on the Village Board.

Vincent Rovnak of the Taxpayer Party was the top votegetter with 28 votes. The other seat was won by Elizabeth M. Huffnagle of the Independent Party, who picked up 26 votes.

Virginia Schilling, who was not listed with a party, received 14 votes.

***

North Collins voters had two seats to fill on the Village Board and three candidates seeking them.

The winners in the race were Corinne Leone of the Blue Collar Party, who received 51 votes, and Kathleen Myers of the For the Community Party, who picked up 49 votes. Both were incumbents in the race.

Brandi LoBianco of the Sunrise Party received 44 votes.

Vincent George, who ran unopposed for mayor of North Collins, received 56 votes.

***

In Springville, two open trustee seats were won by Elise Rose, who ran on the Revitalize Springville Party and picked up 223 votes, and Kim Pazzuti of the For Springville Party, who garnered 212 votes.

A third candidate in the race, Terry W. Skelton of the For Springville Party, received 193 votes.

All three candidates who ran were incumbent members of the Springville Village Board.

Mayor William J. Krebs, who ran unopposed on the For Springville Party line, received 243 votes.

***

In Wilson, Phil Russell, a Republican who was appointed in October to fill the unexpired term of Trustee Gary Darnell, following Darnell’s resignation for active military duty, was elected to one of two open seats on the Board of Trustees after receiving 97 votes.

Russell's opponent, Marilyn Wilson, a registered Conservative running as a Democrat, picked up 90 votes.

***

Candidates ran without opposition in Angola, Barker, Blasdell, Gowanda, Hamburg, Middleport and Sloan.

In the Village of Hamburg, Thomas J. Moses Sr. won election as mayor with 89 votes.

Two trustees were elected to the Village Board -- Thomas P. Tallman, 91 votes, and Mark C. DiPasquale, 86 votes. Andrew P. Fleming was elected Village Justice with 87 votes.