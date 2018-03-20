Victim scammed out of $900 via friend's hacked Facebook account

A City of Tonawanda woman is out $900 following a scam involving a friend's hacked Facebook account, according to the City of Tonawanda Police.

The 66-year-old victim told police she got a text message on her cellphone March 14 from a person purporting to be her Facebook friend that she won a $150,000 "government green grant fund" prize. The text message, which came from a number with a 475 area code, instructed her to buy nine $100 iTunes gift cards and to send photos of the cards and PIN numbers, police said.

After she bought the cards and sent the pictures, she was told an additional $2,200 in additional gift card purchases were required to "pay the tax," she told police. When she went to Walmart to buy the additional gift cards, the store advised her she was likely the victim of a scam. That's when she went to police.

When investigators attempted to call the number, it was disconnected, police said.