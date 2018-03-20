Ohio man killed trying to fix disabled rig on I-86

A tractor-trailer operator trying to fix his disabled rig on I-86 in Allegany County was struck and killed Tuesday morning by another tractor-trailer operator, according to the State Police.

The victim's rig was sitting partially in the roadway on the eastbound I-86 in Cuba when the crash happened at 5:28 a.m., police said.

Kyle W. Willis, 41, of Dorset, Ohio, was transported to Olean General Hospital where he died, according to police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. A portion of the eastbound I-86 remained closed as of about 10 a.m., police said.