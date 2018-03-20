Bills WR Zay Jones arrested after fight

Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones has reportedly been arrested for felony vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

TMZ obtained footage of Jones involved in an altercation with his brother, Cayleb, who plays for the Minnesota Vikings at a Los Angeles apartment building. (Warning: The footage contains graphic content.)

The Bills issued the following statement: "We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones. We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

This is a developing story. More to come...