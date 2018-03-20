THOMANN, Robert H.

THOMANN - Robert H. March 18, 2018, age 81. Beloved husband of Maryann T. (nee Haas) Thomann; dear father of Dale (Flori) Thomann, Ann (Robert) Barton and Dennis (Lisa) Thomann; loving grandfather of Dale Thomann, Melinda (Shane) Schissler, Connor Barton and Ryan Thomann; great-grandfather of Luca and Gianna; brother of Donna (late Stanley) Tomczak, the late Irving (Jane) and Shirley Thomann; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, Thursday at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com