SULLIVAN, Lorraine H. (Reming)

Of Tonawanda Twp., at 90 years of age, March 17, 2018. Wife of 67 years to the late Joseph V. Sullivan; dear mother of Patrick (Mary) Sullivan, Susan S. Wylie, Peggy (Michael) Bristol and Colleen (David Polechetti) Sullivan; loving grandmother of Andrew (Sally) Sullivan, Patrick, Brian (Kate) Bristol, Michael, Timothy and Erin Wylie and great-grandmother to 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Joan Reming and the late Kenneth (Alyce) Reming; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 4-8PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. at Highland Pkwy., Tonawanda, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of WNY, 110 Broadway, Buffalo 14203, are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com