SMITH, Glenn Charles, Jr.

SMITH - Glenn Charles, Jr. Age 75, of Holland, NY, died March 18, 2018. Husband of Helen (nee Hibbard) Smith; father of Aaron (Susan) Smith, Nathan Smith and Sarah (Bill) Sheff; brother of David (late Pat) Smith, Linda J. Smith, Pat (Ron) Fenstermaker and his late infant sister, Phoebe; also survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2018 at 11 AM at the Delevan Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan, NY 14042. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or to the Holland Fire Dept., 49 N. Main St., Holland, NY 14080. Online condolences at wsdavisfuneralhome.com