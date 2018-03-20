'Sheroes' event gives women chance to network

"The Sheroes of Buffalo" program will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Alphonso “Rafi” Greene Jr. Masten Resource Center, 1423 Fillmore Ave.

The Women's History Month program will provide an opportunity for women to describe the programs or businesses they run, learn what other females are doing, network with other women and explore opportunities to buy from one another.

The event, sponsored by the Community Action Organization of Erie County, also will include a movie about the accomplishments of African-American women, line dancing and refreshments. For information, contact Pamela James at 332-3773 or pjames@caowny.org.