Roof fire at Buffalo State causes no injuries

Buffalo firefighters Tuesday responded to a roof fire on the campus of SUNY Buffalo State, a spokesman for the Buffalo Police and Fire departments confirmed.

A call went out to the fire department just after 4:30 p.m., according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The fire was on the roof of one of the classroom buildings on the campus, and was quickly extinguished, DeGeorge said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday, DeGeorge said.