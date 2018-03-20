Robbers strike victim's vehicle, steal $5,000 watch at gunpoint

A man told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by two men who crashed into his vehicle while he was driving in the city's Kensington neighborhood, according to a police report.

After the collision, the robbers exited their car, pointed a shotgun at him and demanded his watch, according to the report.

The episode happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Humber Avenue between Sussex Street and Litchfield Avenue, several blocks east of Erie County Medical Center.

The victim followed the suspects' vehicle on foot and found it abandoned several blocks away on William Gaiter Parkway, according to the report. The watch was valued at $5,000, the victim told police.