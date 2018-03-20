Casey Mittelstadt's college coach is stepping down

Casey Mittelstadt's college team will have a coaching change.

Longtime University of Minnesota coach Don Lucia stepped down Tuesday afternoon. Lucia had been behind the Golden Gophers' bench since 1999.

Minnesota's season came to an end Sunday when it failed to make the Frozen Four tournament. The setback also ended Mittelstadt's freshman season.

Buffalo would like to bring the 19-year-old into the organization, and the uncertainty behind the bench at Minnesota could influence Mittelstadt's decision.

The Sabres could sign Mittelstadt to a standard entry-level contract immediately, or sign him to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season and have the NHL deal begin in 2018-19.