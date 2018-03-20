Reporters' Notebook: March 20, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist B. F. Skinner, born on this date in 1904, “The real problem is not whether machines think, but whether men do.”

. . .

GOODBYE GUY – Sasi, which provides services for people with disabilities, will benefit as the Lancaster Regional Players perform “Finnegan’s Farewell,” an interactive musical comedy complete with dinner, beverages, step-dancing and a casket as a centerpiece, at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Michael’s Catering and Banquets, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

It also includes a cash bar and a theme basket raffle. Tickets are $43. Seating is limited. For tickets and more info, call 805-1555 or visit sasinc.org and click on Events.

. . .

GREAT MEMORIES – More than 100 tables of merchandise and appearances by local sports greats will be featured at the Sports Card and Memorabilia Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Grapevine Banquet Hall, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Boxer Baby Joe Mesi will appear to sign autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Former Buffalo Bills Jeff Wright and Adam Lingner will sign from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Autographs are $15. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 8 to 15. For more info, visit wnysportscardexpo.com.

. . .

REUNION ALERT – Members of the Cleveland Hill High School Class of 1960 will hold their monthly gathering for coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Wegmans Cafe, 5275 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. All alums are welcome.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Members of Network in Aging, who serve seniors, will hold a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Heathwood Assisted Living, 816 Hopkins Road, Amherst, featuring food and wine pairings and music by the SophistiCats. The event is free for members and for those who want to learn more about the Network and its sponsoring organizations. For more info, call Chris Falkowski at 688-0111.

. . .

GETTING HELP – The Rural Outreach Center, 730 Olean Road, East Aurora, will host a free seminar on how to navigate social services from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Guest speaker will be Minnie James from the Erie County Department of Social Services’ SNAP Department, who will discuss temporary assistance, Medicaid and the HEAP and SNAP programs. For more info, call 240-2220 or visit theroc.co.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Josh Jensen, Gary Kaczor, Susan Michalec, Todd Ecker, Michael Gambini, Allison Zehler, Jay Morowski, Phyllis Starzynski, Sister Mary Therese Ann Parobek, Tom Marinaro, Sean Keane, Mary Ann Kennedy, Carol Gannon, Michael Meegan, Joy Zelasko, Terry Broniszewski, Anna Lawrence, Angie Wrobel, Chris Rejewski, Dottie Hambor, Diane Bockrath, Diane Larsen, JoAnn DiBease Schaaf and Cindy Corbin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that are appeared in shorter form in the print edition, odue to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.