Amherst Town Board rejects woman's request for kennel permit

An Amherst woman's request for a kennel permit to breed dogs was unanimously denied Monday night by the Town Board.

Lisa Braun had proposed breeding West Highland white terriers at her Campbell Boulevard home, but Council members said they had concerns about her keeping up to 12 adult dogs on the premises.

The board on March 5 heard from two neighbors who said they were opposed to the business idea, citing concerns about quality of life and barking. Braun had told the board she uses a "natural humane bark control device" and would not be constructing any new structures on her property.

Town Clerk Marjory Jaeger on Monday informed the board prior to their vote that there are currently no active kennel permits in the town.