POPKIN, Jill K.

POPKIN - Jill K. Of Williamsville, NY, on March 19, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Jeanette and the late Howard Popkin. Dear sister of Lynne (late Michael) Toone, Tracey (Andrew) Spiwak and Dean (Deidre) Popkin. Loving aunt of 2 nieces and 12 nephews. Also survived by 10 adoring cousins. Funeral Services will be held from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. 281 Dodge Road, on Tuesday at 2:00pm. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People, Inc. Foundation, Temple Beth Tzedek, or Hospice Foundation, Inc. Family guestbook available online at

