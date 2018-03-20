PERRY, Larry J. "Hap"

PERRY - Larry J. "Hap"

83, of Smith Mills, NY, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Perry attended West Seneca Central School. He served in the US Army and retired from the Army National Guard as a First Sergeant, after 25 years of service. Son of the late William J. and Gertrude W. (Davies) Perry; husband of Sylvia M. (nee Bodgan) Perry, for 63 years; father of Lindy Perry, Toni (George) Ortolano, Julie Kohler, the late Debra Ann Perry and Larry W. (Jennifer) Perry; brother of the late William A. "Bing" Perry and the late George O. "Bud" Perry. Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandsons. At request of the family, there will be no visitation observed. Memorial Services will be at the convenience of family. Arrangements are by Riles & Woolley Funeral Home, Forestville. Post condolences at www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com