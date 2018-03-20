PERILLO, Victor

PERILLO - Victor Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 19, 2018 after a selfless and courageous battle against cancer. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Ritchie) Perillo; devoted father of Michelle Perillo and Andrea (fiance Michael Piepszny) Perillo; dear brother of Sharon (Larry) Goodwin; cherished brother in law of Charles "Skip" (Jacqueline) Ritchie, Robert (Laurie) Ritchie and Karen (Harry) Stecher. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Drive) on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9 o'clock please assemble at church. Online condolences at:

www.lombardofuneralhome.com