PASSMORE, Warren T.

PASSMORE - Warren T. March 18, 2018, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (Wnek); dear father of Debbie (Mark) Bagley and Tom (Cristin) Passmore; loving grandfather of Emily, Sarah and Adam; brother of Sue (Roger) Dearmyer and the late William (Gerry) Passmore. Visitation Wednesday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St., Thursday 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Warren was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 2692, Pine Hill Hose Company 5, Truckers Million Mile Club and the Nomads Fishermen Club. Please share online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com