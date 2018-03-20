PAPERO, June M. (Roscoe)

PAPERO - June M. (nee Roscoe)

March 17, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Michael Papero; cherished mother of Michele (Michael) Sisti, Michael (Wendy) Papero and Brian Papero; survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, corner of Union Rd. & Como Park Blvd. Flowers gratefully declined. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com