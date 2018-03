OSBORNE, Clayton H.

OSBORNE - Clayton H. Age 90, of West Valley, died March 18, 2018. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 am in SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Paul's United Methodist Church. For full notice and online register book please visit www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com