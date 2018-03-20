ORTT, Ruth (DeGregorio)

90, of North Tonawanda, March 19, 2018. Wife of the late Milford Ortt, who died 2016; mother of Robert (Suzette), and Duane Ortt, grandmother to Senator Robert (Meghan) Ortt and Dr. Kori (Ryan) Gawrys; GiGi to her great-grandsons Riley and Reid Gawrys; sister of Esther Sprouse and the late John and Guarino, Jr. DeGregorio; aunt of Mary (DeGregorio) Todd, Michael John DeGregorio and April (Sprouse) Graybill. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM from The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com