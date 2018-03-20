Northwest Bank elevates Golding to business development role

John Golding, the face of Northwest Bank in the Buffalo area, is getting promoted.

The Pennsylvania-based bank named Golding executive vice president of business development. He has served as Northwest's New York region president, stepping into that role in 2016 as Northwest acquired 18 former First Niagara branches.

In his new position, Golding will be responsible for business planning and direct management of Northwest's Eastern, New York and Ohio regions, consisting of 70 full-service offices in New York, Ohio and Southeastern Pennsylvania. He also will oversee a team of lenders, trust officers and cash management, investment and insurance advisers.

“I’m confident in John’s ability to bring new insight and energy into the Eastern, New York and Ohio regions to continue to build successful teams, increase revenue production and raise awareness about the Northwest brand," said Steven Fisher, Northwest's chief revenue officer.

Golding has more than 20 years of banking industry experience, and joined Northwest from First Niagara Bank. During his tenure at Northwest, he oversaw the opening of a regional headquarters in Amherst.

Northwest has not yet named its next New York region president. The bank will consider inside and outside candidates for the job, said Melanie Clabaugh, a Northwest spokeswoman.

Clabaugh said Golding will remain in New York State through the transition period, and will oversee two projects the bank just announced: a new branch that will be built on Jefferson Avenue, and a financial literacy center it will support.

The bank has yet to determine where Golding will be based after that, but he will likely split his time between Northwest's three regions and its corporate headquarters in Warren, Pa., Clabaugh said.