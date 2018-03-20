Niagara Falls' La Hacienda closed again after brief run

After a week of service, Niagara Falls’ La Hacienda is dark again.

After the death of owner Aldo Evangelista, his son Donato said he was taking over the Pine Avenue restaurant with his mother, Lillian. The restaurant served dinner for several nights, then closed.

Michael Capizzi Jr., owner of next-door-neighbor Michael’s, said he hasn’t seen any activity at La Hacienda, but has gotten job inquiries from former staffers. “It’s heartbreaking,” Capizzi said.

Attempts to contact Donato Evangelista were unsuccessful.

