News on UB women, 'Wheel' and Welshofer

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team's march to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament is getting the attention of more local viewers.

Its 86-65 upset victory over host Florida State Monday night on ESPN 2 had a 4.0 local rating from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., which was almost double the approximate 2.3 rating for its first-round upset of South Florida on ESPN 2 Saturday afternoon.

Monday night's rating came close to the 4.1 local rating for the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 loss Monday night to the Nashville Predators on MSG.

In head-to-head competition, the UB women had a "victory" over the Sabres. The Sabres game had a 3.9 rating from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and the UB women's game had a 4.1 rating in that time.

However, interest in UB women's basketball here still pales by comparison to interest in the UB men.

The UB men's 95-75 loss to Kentucky Saturday afternoon and early evening had a 14.3 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. Of course, the men's game had the advantage of being on a broadcast network as opposed to being on cable.

The highest-rated prime time program on broadcast television here Monday was NBC's "The Voice," which had a 9.8 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2). It had almost a 2-1 advantage over "American Idol," which had a 5.0 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

There is an extra reason to watch the popular syndicated program "The Wheel of Fortune" at 7 tonight.

Daniel and Julianna (Julie) Carriero of Buffalo are contestants on the program, which typically gets viewership higher than almost all prime-time entertainment programs.

According to a "Wheel" publicist, the Carrieros have been married for 13 years and have three daughters.

Here is more of the release:

"Daniel works in security and Julie owns and operates her own pie baking business. The Carrieros love taking family vacations together! Daniel and Julie have both been tuning in to America’s Game for as long as they can remember. Their journey to become contestants began when they uploaded a video application online to WheelofFortune.com in hopes of winning enough money to buy a food truck for Julie to further her business."

They are competing against two other married couples as part of the program's “Beaches Resorts Family Week.”

The appearance of Channel 2's Kate Welshofer on "Daily Blast Live," produced by Channel 2's owner, Tegna, didn't provide much of a boost to the 7:30 p.m. program's ratings Monday night. It had a 3.5 rating at 7:30 p.m., which was opposite the UB and Sabres games. A week ago, the program averaged a 4.1 rating. Two weeks ago, it averaged a 3.4.

Welshofer wasn't able to showcase as much of her personality as she has been able to in her brief time at Channel 2, but she did fine.

In a panel discussion over whether watching "The Voice" or "American Idol" was preferable, Welshofer voted for "The Voice." But later she admitted to fellow panelists she hadn't seen the new "Idol" and will report back after she does.

Her vote for "The Voice" was a safe and understandable one. After all, Channel 2 carries the NBC program. "Idol" is an ABC program carried on Channel 7, the competition.

