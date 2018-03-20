Share this article

Expect chilly, and breezy, conditions today with temperatures only in the low to mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo)

More sunshine, and a chill, to welcome spring

Spring officially begins at 12:15 p.m.

It'll be bright and sunshiny again, but chilly. Again.

Wind chills are forecast to start out in the single digits this morning and only make it to the teens by midday thanks to a breezy easterly wind, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Today's daytime high is expected to peak near 34 degrees during the mid-afternoon hours, forecasters said.

Our winter — snowier and slightly colder than normal — officially ends Tuesday

Despite the change of season, it'll be another nippy overnight.

Forecasters call for air temperatures to drop into the low to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies, but a northeast wind gusting up to 28 mph will make it feel like it's in the single digits to the teens.

Sunny skies are forecast to return again Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s.

The average high temperature for the first days of spring in Buffalo is in the low 40s.

Highs near 36 degrees are expected on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Thursday is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies. The sunshine is expected to return Friday.

 

