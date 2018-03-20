MICAL, Lorraine T. "Ahbee" (Tobolski)

Of North Tonawanda, Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the age of 93; wife of the late Stanley E. Mical; beloved mother of Marlene Mical; loving grandmother of Alison Odojewski and Andrew (Jennifer) Mical; proud great-grandmother of Taylor, Zachary, Emily, Molly, Lucas and Carly; sister of the late Edwin Tobolski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to greet relatives and friends Thursday, March 22, from 4-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where prayers will be offered Friday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.), at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Lorraine's honor to Niagara Hospice.