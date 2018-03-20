Meibohm Fine Arts hosts new work by Jeanne Beck

The written word takes a central role in Jeanne Beck's work, a mixture of abstract acrylic paintings and entrancing mixed media works made with spun polyester, rectangles of metallic leaf and fiberglass screening.

Beck, who owns a gallery and studio space in Canandaigua, will exhibit a collection of new pieces in East Aurora's Meibohm Fine Arts starting March 23. The show will capture Beck's transition from mixed-media work to large-scale abstractions, made possible by her move to a larger studio space on Canandaigua's main drag.

"Even though they appear extremely fragile," Beck wrote of her mixed-media pieces, "at the core of the painted and printed metallic leaf papers is sheer spun polyester, which makes them exceptionally strong and impossible to tear."

As for her abstract paintings, Beck wrote that she begins with the spontaneous application of paint and gradually adds layers, each one more refined than the last: "I take time to reflect and analyze what is happening, then move deeply back into the work to keep refining and revising until it feels alive, energetic and unified."

"Jeanne Beck: Passage": Opening reception is 6 p.m. March 23 and exhibit runs through April 21 in Meibohm Fine Arts, 478 Main St., East Aurora. Call 652-0940 or visit meibohmfinearts.com.