Medical industry veteran fills vacated seat on Amherst Ethics Board

A medical industry veteran with a long record of volunteer service is the newest member of Amherst's Board of Ethics.

The Town Board on Monday appointed Frank F. Barone, a longtime staff pharmacist and consultant to nursing homes, to a term ending in 2022.

Barone replaces Thomas M. Grace, who was appointed to the Ethics Board in January but vacated his seat after he failed to file his required financial disclosure form in time.

Barone, a member of the Amherst Republican Committee, worked for years as a pharmacist at Millard Fillmore Hospital, Gates Circle and at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. He also investigated professional discipline cases for the state.

Barone was named to industry task forces by former Gov. George E. Pataki and former State Sen. Mary Lou Rath. He already is a member of Amherst's Recycling and Waste Committee.