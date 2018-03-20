MALICKI, Loretta (Gawronski)

MALICKI - Loretta (nee Gawronski)

March 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Bernard; devoted mother of Daniel (Marsha) Malicki, Nancy (Norb) Szczempka and the late Richard (Linda) Malicki; loving grandmother of Heather (Nathaniel) Stupak; great-grandmother of Cayden; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of S. Ogden), Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorials in Loretta's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's church on Thursday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at

www.buszkafuneral.com