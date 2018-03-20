Letter: Trump needs to stop inane 4 a.m. tweets

Trump needs to stop inane 4 a.m. tweets

With the myriad serious problems America is currently embroiled in and will face in the future, our apathetic, corrupt, ignorant, irresponsible, lying, slimy, stupid, so-called president is up at 4 a.m. tweeting about the “terrible” job Alec Baldwin does portraying the president on “Saturday Night Live.”

What more will it take before even a tiny portion of President Trump’s airhead “base” finally admits that it – with Russia’s help – elected a moron? God help us.

Robert Galganski

West Seneca