Letter: Renting Easter chicks sends terrible message

Renting Easter chicks sends terrible message

Renting out animals as if they are stuffed toys is reckless and cruel. Vulnerable chicks aren’t meant to be cuddled, and small children who hold them may inadvertently break their fragile bones.

What kind of message are kids getting with this mercenary promotion? That animals don’t have wants and needs, but that they can be exploited for any reason.

The pet store promoting this debacle should be roundly condemned by everyone who cares about animals.

Jennifer O’Connor

Buffalo