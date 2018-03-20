LB Ramon Humber re-signs with Bills

The Buffalo Bills have brought back another one of their unrestricted free agents.

Linebacker Ramon Humber has re-signed with the team, the Bills announced Tuesday. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was first to report Humber being re-signed, adding that it is a one-year contract for the veteran minimum salary. For a player with 10 years of experience, the veteran minimum is $1.015 million. Wilson reported that Humber's deal includes a $60,000 signing bonus and $30,000 workout bonus.

Humber will count just $630,000 against the Bills' salary cap because he qualifies for the veteran minimum benefit, which is available to veterans with four or more years of experience. That $630,000 figure is the same as a player with two years of experience – a way of keeping teams from simply replacing older veterans with younger, cheaper players.

Humber started the 2017 season as a starter. He appeared in 13 games overall, with nine starts, missing three after breaking his thumb in a Week 4 win in Atlanta. He finished the year with a career-best 89 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Matt Milano.

Humber, however, is a key contributor on special teams.