Lacrosse: Fields stands out at Albany blows past Canisius

Canisius owned a 4-1 lead against No. 1 ranked Albany Tuesday afternoon. Then Connor Fields went to work, leading the Great Danes to 16 unanswered goals over 29 minutes in a rout of the Golden Griffins.

When it was over the Great Danes (7-0) owned a 19-11 victory over the Griffins (3-3) at Casey Stadium in Albany.

Fields, a senior attack from East Amherst who is a former Bishop Timon-St.Jude standout, ignited the Albany rally. He scored three goals including the go-ahead tally with 58 seconds left in the period giving the Great Danes a 5-4 lead after one quarter.

Then, with a goal and three assists Fields led a 9-0 run by Albany that buried the Griffs in the second period for a 14-4 halftime lead. Fields capped his team's 16-goal run with his fifth goal in the third period for an eight-point game.

Canisius got off to a 3-0 start on a goal by Carter Stefaniak, two by Steven Coss. Mathieu Boissonneault scored for the Griffs to make it 4-1 before Field ignited the Great Danes Rally,.

Fields He now has 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points this season. His career totals for four seasons are: 190 goals, 142 assists for 332 points.

In three career games against Canisius, Fields has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points.

Boissonneault finished with five goals for Canisius. Coss had two assists in addition to his two goals while Keith Pravato and Cody Filson had single tallies.

Albany had 32 shots on goal to 18 for the Griffs. The Great Danes were 26-8 on faceoffs and had 37 ground balls to 29 for Canisius.

Canisius will open its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at Siena on Saturday afternoon.

Women's lacrosse

St. Bonaventure (0-7) at Siena (3-3); The Bonnies will play their final nonconference game of the regular season against the Saints in Loudonville. Bona defeated the Saints, 18-13, last season. Junior Rylee Arnold leads the Bonnies with 14 goals. Siena is led by sophomore Alexis Deaken, who was MAAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

