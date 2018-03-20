KLOSIAK, Albert H.

KLOSIAK - Albert H. Of West Seneca, NY, March 18, 2018; beloved husband of the late Frances Stolarek Klosiak; dearest uncle of Elaine (Norm) Ruszczyk and Nancy (Kevin) Farrell; great-uncle of Jeremy, Lindsey, Erica and Nicholas. Friends may call Thursday morning, 8:30-9:45 AM with Prayers at 9:45, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca (668-5666), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Friends are invited.