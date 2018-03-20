Kathryn M. Jasinski, 67, seamstress and co-founder of K Sisters Pierogi

March 14, 1950 – Feb. 23, 2018

Kathryn M. Jasinski, of Alden, a seamstress who operated a clothing shop in Kaisertown and a co-founder of K Sisters Pierogi, died Feb. 23 at the Brothers of Mercy Campus, Clarence, after a brief illness. She was 67.

Born in Buffalo, the former Kathryn Markiewicz was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and attended Buffalo State College.

Instructed in sewing as a girl by her parents, she decided to make it her career. She completed studies at the Warzecha School of Dressmaking and Tailoring in Buffalo, then opened Kathy’s Klothing Korner and operated it in two locations on Clinton Street for more than 25 years.

She made hundreds of wedding gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, prom dresses and christening outfits, along with thousands of alterations.

After she closed the store, she worked at Joann Fabrics, most recently at the branch on Transit Road. She earned the company’s Silver Scissors pin numerous times for her assistance to customers and knowledge of sewing.

This past winter she made blankets for people who received Meals on Wheels deliveries from her companion of 35 years, Rocky Pisto, owner of Rocky’s Cleaners in Alden.

Known to all as “Toots,” she also loved to cook traditional Polish dishes for friends and family gatherings. She joined with her two sisters in 2005 to establish K Sisters Pierogi, using recipes from their grandmother.

An avid gardener and landscaper, she also was a dog lover, favoring Labrador retrievers.

Survivors also include her father, Stanley Markiewicz; and two sisters, Karoll Kwitek and Karen Markiewicz.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.