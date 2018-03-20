HUEGEL, Alan B., Sr. "Brown"

HUEGEL - Alan B., Sr. "Brown"

Of Orchard Park entered into rest March 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Charlene M. (nee Gombos) Huegel; devoted father of Mary (Matthew) Brun, Alan Jr. (Danielle) Huegel and Andrew Huegel; cherished grandfather of Brooke, Gabriella and Christian; loving son of the late Wendelin and Mary Huegel; dear brother of Geraldine Marinaccio, Wendy (late Daniel) Walker and the late Samuel (Schatize) Delmonte and Kathy Huegel; fond son-in-law of Frank and Diane Gombos; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com