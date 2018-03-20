Home of the Week: Modern farmhouse style in East Amherst

Molly Dohm and her husband, Mike Allen, live in a three-bedroom, 2½-bath home in East Amherst. Married in 2016, they are the home's second owners.

Here is how Dohm described the house in an email to The Buffalo News Home & Style section for our Home of the Week online feature:

“My husband and I purchased our first home two years ago and have truly loved decorating it and making it our own. We lovingly refer to it as ‘The Farm’ not only because we love the modern farmhouse style but because we have two dogs, two cats and a handful of ducks.

“We are big DIYers so we’ve built a few pieces of furniture ourselves, as well as a massive 8-foot barn door in our master bath. I also have a passion for painting/upcycling furniture and have incorporated several of my own pieces into our home as well.

“I find that home decor gives you the opportunity to express yourself in creative and inspiring ways. Whether we’re building/refinishing something ourselves, or shopping at local shops like the Tattered Tulip, we love unique pieces that really make a statement. I think it’s exciting to do something a little different in each room, while still being able to tie together the overall style for our home in a cohesive way.

“What we love about our home: the dramatically high ceilings, the large windows that let in so much natural light, and the beautiful (and truly exceptional) crown molding throughout. Our favorite space in the house would have to be the bonus room that we finished in the unused space above the garage. We decorated it in an industrial farmhouse style and we love how it turned out,” she wrote.

Do you love your house enough to show it off like Molly Dohm did? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor.

Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month with a spread in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 hi-res images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

*Look back at last week’s Home of the Week, below, or click the tag to see all of them.

Email: smartin@buffnews.com