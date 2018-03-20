Hiring of Buffalo tech chief on hold as Council seeks answers

The Buffalo Common Council will wait for more information before deciding whether to confirm the Brown administration’s pick for chief information officer, Luis E. Taveras.

Questions have come up because it turns out the city would be sharing Taveras, who would be a consultant for Kaleida Health while also developing a strategic plan for restructuring the city’s Department of Management and Information Systems to improve efficiency.

Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball was scheduled to attend Tuesday's Council meeting to provide information for Council members and answer questions about the legality of the arrangement.

Instead, a discussion will be held during the Council’s Legislation Committee meeting next Tuesday, said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

“Tim will come in and explain to the public,” Pridgen said. “A lot of what needs to be known needs to be known in public.”