HARVEY, Mary J. (Rowan)

Entered into peace to be with the Lord on March 19, 2018, age 86; beloved wife for 66 years to Richard P. Harvey Sr.; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Dawn), Alice (Robert), Jerome (Sheryl), and the late Nanette; cherished grandmother of Richard III (Tara), Christina (Peter), Jeremy (Sarah Piasecki), Julia, Sean (fiance;e Amy Johnson), Jacob, Jeffrey (Erika Falinski), and the late Dawn; adored great-grandmother of Ryan, Ana, Lila, Sam, Richard IV, Grace and Gabriel; predeceased by five brothers, one sister, and a twin sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's memory to Infant of Prague Church. Mary was a manager and waitress at Lunetta's Restaurant for 43 years. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com