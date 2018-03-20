HANLEY, Thomas M.

HANLEY - Thomas M. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 18, 2018; beloved husband of the late Carol A. (nee Vaughn) Hanley; devoted father of Larry (Dawn), Debbie (Frank), Dawn (Jim) and Bill (Elizabeth); cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Thomas and Alice (nee Shine) Hanley; dear brother of Sheila Hanley, Alice Hanley and the late Bill Hanley and David (Ginny) Hanley. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Hanley served in the US Navy and retired from American Axle. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com