March 20, 2018 - Palestine: A horse and a foal are seen amid mustard flowers in Gaza City, on March 20, 2018, as the official start of spring is marked by the Vernal Equinox.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
March 19, 2018 - A windmill in Verzenay, surrounded by champagne vineyards covered in snow, near Reims, in the Champagne region, on the eve of the first day of spring.
Francois Nascimbeni/AFP/Getty Images
March 18, 2018 - Russia: A serviceman walks in front of St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin on Red Square in Moscow on March 18, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
March 17, 2018 - Germany: The sun sets behind Berlin landmark the Victory Column on March 17, 2018.
Paul Zinken/AFP/Getty Images
March 16, 2018 - Slovakia: People take part in a rally near the Slovak National Uprising (SNP) square under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia," against corruption and to pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, on March 16, 2018 in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)
March 15, 2018 - China: An aerial view of the Beiling Park after a snowfall in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
AFP/Getty Images
March 14, 2018 - Uruguay: Lightning strikes near Montevideo's Independence Square and the landmark Palacio Salvo, left, during a thunderstorm.
Marina Suarez/AFP/Getty Images
March 13, 2018 - France: Big waves break over the Parata shore and the Sanguinaires Islands at sunset on the French Mediteranean island of Corsica on March 13, 2018, as strong winds blow over the island.
Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP/Getty Images
March 12, 2018 - London: Prince William, duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, duchess of Cambridge, meet schoolchildren before attending a reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.
Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images
March 11, 2018 - Norway: A surfer carries his surfboard on a bicycle during a snowfall, on March 11, 2018, in Unstad, northern Norway.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
March 10,2018 - Mexico: Mariachi players wait for customers in downtown Tijuana near the U.S./Mexico border on March 10, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
March 9, 2018 - Yangon: Workers conduct repairs on the premises of the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon.
Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images
March 8, 2018 - Mexico: President Trump's border wall prototypes as seen from the Mexico side of the U.S./Mexico border on March 8, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
March 7, 2018 - United States: A man carries an umbrella as he walks along Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn during a snowstorm, March 7, 2018, in New York City. Large portions of the East Coast are facing a second nor'easter in less than a week. (Photo by )
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
March 6, 2018 - France: A woman rides her horse at the beach of Goulien, on March 6, 2018, in Crozon, western France.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
March 5, 2018 - Russia: People walk in front of the Kazan Cathedral on the Red Square in Moscow.
Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
March 4, 2018 - Mongolia: A man releasing an eagle during the Spring Eagle Festival in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Members of Mongolia's Kazakh ethnic group celebrate their 6,000-year history of eagle hunting with an annual Eagle Festival, aiming to draw tourists and encourage the continuation of the eagle hunting tradition.
Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir/AFP/Getty Images
March 3, 2018 - Norway: A person watches northern lights (Aurora borealis) on March 3, 2018, in Unstad, in the arctic circle in northern Norway.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
March 2, 2018 - Democratic Republic of the Congo: Mace-Grace, 11, recovers in a hospital room on March 2, 2018, in Bunia, after she lost her mother, three siblings after an attack on her village. A cycle of violence continues between the Hema and Lendu communities, cattle herders and farmers who have long fought over land, a conflict that has recently intensified as DR Congo struggles over its future.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
March 1 2018 - Columbia: Fishermen fish shrimps at the Navio Quebrado lagoon in the village of Boca de Camarones, Guajira Department, northern Colombia, on March 1, 2018. Large shrimps were fished in abundance in this swamp of fresh and salty waters, but pollution and climate change have reduced the quantity and size of these crustaceans.
Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 28, 2018 - Tibet: Buddhist monks on their way to unveil a thangka painting for Monlam, known as the Great Prayer Festival of Losar, the Tibetan New Year.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 27, 2018 - United Kingdom: A woman walks her dog through Shorne Woods Country Park on Feb. 27, 2018, in Shorne Ridgeway, United Kingdom. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the "Beast from the East" brought snow and sub-zero temperatures to the United Kingdom.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Feb. 26, 2018 - Czech Republic: People light candles for murdered Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak on Feb. 26, 2018, at Wenceslas Square in Prague.
Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
Feb, 25, 2018 - Spain: French rejoneadora Lea Vincens, 33, enters the Aracena bull ring in Huelva, southern Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. A rejoneadora is a female mounted bullfighter who uses a lance.
Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 24, 2018 - Jordan: Refugee children skate at the 7Hills Skate Park in Amman on Feb. 24, 2018. Constructed in 2014 by passionate skateboarding volunteers from all over the world thanks to an initiative launched by a German NGO and a local Jordanian association, which offers free skateboarding lessons to refugees several times a week.
Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images)
Feb. 23, 2018 - Portugal: A picture taken on Feb. 23, 2018, shows a landscape of Sao Miguel island, Azores, Portugal.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 22, 2018 - Egypt: Egyptians smile for a photo as they buy fruits from a street vendor at a market in the Menufiya province north of Cairo on Feb. 22, 2018.
Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 21, 2018 - South Korea: Women wearing traditional Korean Hanbok dresses walk through a doorway as they visit Gyeongbokgung Palace on Feb. 21, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Feb. 20, 2018 - China: People worship the God of Fortune at the Guiyuan Temple on Feb. 20, 2018, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The fifth day in the lunar new year is celebrated as when the God of Fortune returns from the heavens.
ang He/Getty Images
Feb. 19, 2018 - Greece: Local revelers celebrate "Clean Monday" by throwing colored flour at each other on Feb. 19, 2018, in Galaxidi, Greece. Clean Monday, also known as pure Monday, marks the end to carnival season and the start of Lent.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Feb. 18, 2018 - South Korea: Alex Bellemare of Canada in action during the Freestyle skiing men's slope-style aerial final on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.
Clive Mason/Getty Images
Feb. 17, 2018 - Turkey: Bulgarian dancers, known as 'Kukeri', perform in a street on February 17, 2018 in Edirne, Turkey. The Kukeri festival was held for the first time in Turkey to promote border cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey. Kukeri are Bulgarian men who dress in elaborate costumes and dance to ward off evil spirits. The Kukeri tradition is included in UNESCO's list of protected non-material cultural heritage.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Feb. 16, 2018 - United States: Crystal Allen of Nevada holds a candle during a vigil put together by the Route 91 Foundation at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden for victims of Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The healing garden was created in the wake of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in October 2017.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Feb. 15, 2018 - Lithuania: Gediminas Monument stands in the historic Old Town in the city center on February 15, 2018 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Vilnius is a small but popular tourist destination.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Feb. 14, 2018 - Scotland: Ponies stand in the snow next to the A93 on February 14, 2018 in Spittal of Glenshee, Scotland. Weather forecaster issued another yellow warning as snow and high winds are set to affect the higher parts of Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Feb. 13, 2018 - Haiti: Revelers perform on the third day of the 2018 National Carnival Parade on February 13, 2018, in Port-au-Prince.
Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 12, 2018 - Scotland: A pedigree highland cow during the 126th Spring Show and Sale on February 12, 2018 in Oban, Scotland. The show and sale is held over two days and is open to all highland breed enthusiasts, attracting many buyers from across Europe and North America.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Feb. 11, 2018 - Indonesia: Dragon dancers perform during Grebeg Sudiro festival in front of Tien Kok Sie temple on February 11, 2018 in Solo City, Central Java, Indonesia. Grebeg Sudiro festival is held as a prelude to the Chinese New Year, welcoming the Year of the Dog.
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Feb. 10, 2018 - Turkey: A horse-drawn sled crosses the frozen Cildir Lake during the yearly Golden Horse festival on February 10, 2018 in Cildir, Turkey.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Feb. 9, 2018 - South Korea: Fireworks erupt as the cauldron is lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 8, 2018 - An Afghan shopkeeper adjusts a dress on a mannequin while waiting for customers at his women's clothes shop in Mazar-i-Sharif.
Farshad Usyan/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 7, 2018 - France: A donkey looks out from a barn doorway in a farmyard at Caussade some 60kms north of Toulouse.
Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 6, 2018 - New Zealand: A fleet of Waka make their way to Te Ti Bay on February 6, 2018 in Waitangi, New Zealand. The Waitangi Day national holiday celebrates the signing of the treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840 by Maori chiefs and the British Crown, that granted the Maori people the rights of British Citizens and ownership of their lands and other properties.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Feb. 5, 2018 - France: A couple poses for a selfie under the snow on the Place du Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris on February 5, 2018.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 4, 2018 - Germany: Revelers dressed in traditional colorful costumes and painted, wooden masks take part in the annual Fasnet carnival parade on February 4, 2018 in Oberdischingen, Germany. Carnival season in the Swabian-Alemanic region of southern Germany and German-speaking Switzerland is getting into gear with carnival parades taking place throughout the first few weeks of February.
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images
Feb. 3, 2018 - New Zealand: Vilimoni Koroi of New Zealand makes a break against Scotland during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
Feb. 2, 2018 - England: Surfers attempt to ride the Severn Bore as it passes in Newnham on Severn in Gloucestershire, England. The bore, which follows this week's super moon and was given a four-star rating as it is likely to be one of the largest in 2018, attracts surfers from around the world to ride it. The Severn bore, a natural tidal phenomenon and one of the largest in the world, pushes a 4ft wave up the Severn Estuary and is at its most dramatic in the spring when the tides are at their highest.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Feb. 1, 2018 - Kenya: Manolo, a male African Savannah elephant, is collared after he was tranquilized during an elephant collaring operation on February 1, 2018 in the the Lake Jipe region of Tsavo West National Park, Kenya. Nine out of 20 elephants collared had spear or arrow wounds, raising fears of human-elephant conflict in the region which has seen a large growth in infrastructure and human population.
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
Jan. 31, 2018 - New Zealand: Crusaders Super Rugby coach Scott Robertson surfs at Scarborough Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
Jan. 30, 2018 - South Korea: Snow falling as the Olympic Rings are illuminated at night in PyeongChang ahead of the Winter Olympic Games.
Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 29, 2018 - Germany: A flower lies at a stone that refers to the former Ravensbrueck concentration camp at the Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of National Socialism following a commemoration ceremony on January 29, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The ceremony paid tribute to the estimated 220,000 to 500,000 Sinti and Roma victims, also called Gypsies, who died at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust. Ravensbrueck, located in central Germany, was primarily a concentration camp for women.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Jan. 28, 2018 - Switzerland: Skiers are seen in silhouette on a ski lift as the sun rises next the resort of Lenzerheide, eastern Switzerland, on January 28, 2018.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 27, 2018 - New Zealand: Traditional Maori Waka are pictured in the Viaduct Harbour during the Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival on January 27, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. The festival aims to celebrate Auckland's Maori history, heritage and culture of the city.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Jan. 26, 2018 - Italy:A rooster stands near a cow on a farm of Villafalletto, near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, on January 26, 2018.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 25, 2018 - Philippines: Mayon volcano is seen spewing ash on January 25, 2018 in Albay, Philippines. Over 70,000 villagers have been evacuated and camped in emergency shelters as Philippines' most active volcano, Mount Mayon, began spewing lava up to 600 meters (2,000 feet) high above the crater.
Jes Aznar/Getty Images
Jan. 23, 2018 - United States: The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor at sunset on January 23, 2018 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Jan. 22, 2018 - Germany: Snow covered Crocus on a field in Dresden, eastern Germany.
Sebastian Kahnert /AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 21, 2018 - United States: The Statue of Liberty stands in the harbor seen from Liberty State Park on January 21, 2018 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The iconic landmark remains closed as part of the US government shutdown.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Jan. 20, 2018 - Japan: Snow trees are seen at Zao Ski Resort on January 20, 2018 in Yamagata, Japan. The natural creation called Snow Monsters attracts visitors.
Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Jan. 19, 2018 - Russian: A Russian Orthodox priest plunges into the icy waters of a lake during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday in the village of Orlino, some 80 km of Saint Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 18, 2018 - SCOTLAND: A Harris Hawk sits on a fence prior to its owner using it to hunt for rabbits in the snow on January 18, 2018 in Leadhills, Scotland. Motorists are being warned to drive with caution as snow and icy conditions continue in the South of Scotland.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Jan. 17, 2018 - France: Wind turbines in Dehlingen, northeastern France.
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images)
Jan. 15, 2018 - Greece: A woman leaves the closed entrance of an Athens' metro station during a 24-hours general strike on January 15, 2018. New Greek strikes to disrupt flights, urban transport are taking place as latest reforms bill is voted on by the Greek parliament.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 14, 2018 - India: Indian workers sweep the Sangam area, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 14, 2018. The Magh Mela, which is known as a mini-Kumbh Mela, is scheduled to start January 2 and continue until February 13 with auspicious bathing dates throughout the 45 day period.
Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images)
Jan. 13, 2018 - Minsk: People dance during the Big New Year Ball at the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre in Minsk late on January 13, 2018.
Mazim Malinovsky/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 12, 2018 - South Korea: A general view shows the landmark Namsan tower and Seoul city skyline during sunrise on January 12, 2018.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 11, 2018 - India: An Indian boatman rows to tie up his boat at Sangam during the annual Magh Mela in Allahabad on January 11, 2018.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 10, 2018 - Austraila: A general view of the lavender rows at Bridestowe Lavender Estate on January 10, 2018 in Launceston, Australia. The estate runs over 260 acres and is the world's largest privately-owned lavender farm. There are an estimated 650,000 French lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) plants, with the lavender rows stretching almost 200 kilometres in total.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Jan. 9, 2018 - Iraq: A Christian fighter from Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Moblisation units) stands on top of debris at a destroyed Syriac Orthodox church named Virgin Mary, in the old city of Mosul, on January 9, 2018. Along the waterfront of the Tigris River in Iraq's war-torn Mosul, gaping holes in hotel walls reveal little but enormous heaps of rubble. Six months since Iraqi forces seized the country's second city from Islamic State group jihadists, human remains still rot in front of the Al-Nuri mosque.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 8, 2018 - Germany: Morning sun shines on the Saint George chapel in Dietmannsweiler near Tettnang, southern Germany, as in background can be seen an Alps panorama.
Felix Kastle/AFP/Getty Images)
Jan. 7, 2018 - Minsk: A man dressed as Father Frost leaves a house as he celebrates the traditional Kalyady holiday in the village of Sredniye Pechi, some 290 km south of Minsk. Kolyady is an ancient pagan holiday initially celebrated on winter solstice but since appropriated to celebrate Christmas, Julian calendar's New Year, and other winter holidays.
Sergi Gapon/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 6, 2018 - Brazil: Members of a samba school perform during a street parade at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Carnival is sacred in Rio de Janeiro. However, evangelical mayor Marcelo Crivella does not support the celebration and in the first under his mandate, reduced the subsidies to samba schools by half forcing them into a real race of obstacles.
Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 5, 2018 - Germany: A water drop hangs from a small branch in the backlight of a much frequented street in Frankfurt.
Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 4, 2018 - Myanmar: A boy participates in a snack-eating game as part of local festivities marking Myanmar's 70th Independence Day in Yangon. The country is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its declaration of independence from British colonial rule.
Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 3, 2018 - England: People take photographs of the waves in a stormy sea alongside the lighthouse in New Brighton, north west England, on January 3, 2018, as Storm Eleanor swept over the country. Storm Eleanor swept across the country overnight, bringing winds of up to 100 mph in places and carrying rain, hail and thunder and lightning.
Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 2, 2018 - China: People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.
AFP/Getty Images
Jan. 1, 2018 - Brazil: Surfer Lucas Chumbo rides a wave during the first surf session of 2018 at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Brazil.
Patricia De Melo Moreira /AFP/Getty Images
Dec. 31, 2017 - Abu Dhabi: Fireworks light the sky during celebrations to mark New Year's eve.Photo credit should read
Nezar Balout/AFP/Getty Images
Dec. 30, 2017 -Spain: A 'Galejador' lights a bonfire in the forest during 'la Festa del Pi' (The Festival of the Pine) in Centelles, Spain. Early in the morning men and women born in Centelles, who are named 'Galejadors' wear traditional costume with the Catalan red hat known as 'Barretina' and carry their shooting muskets as they walk into the forest to chop down a pine tree, load it on an ox cart and take it to the church in the village. The tradition has been documented since 1751 and it is believed its origins are related to the trees and the pagan worship of fertilization related to the winter solstice.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Dec. 29, 2017 - Brazil: A worshiper takes a handmade boat into the sea as end-of-year offerings to Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Mauro Pimentel /AFP/Getty Images
Dec. 28, 2017 - England: A deer sits among the bracken on Richmond Park as the sun rises in London, England. A cold spell has hit Britain causing travel disruption at some UK airports overnight.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Dec. 27, 2017 - Palestine: A Palestinian fisherman paddles his boat at sunset off the coast of Gaza City.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
Dec. 26, 2017 - Russian: A man enjoys the view from a pedestrian bridge at the Zaryadye Park in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow.
Kirill Kudryavtsev /AFP/Getty Images
Dec. 25, 2017 - United States: People skate at Central Park ice rink on Christmas day on December 25, 2017 in New York City. Security in New York is on alert as thousand of tourists visit the city for the holidays.
Amir Levy/Getty Image
Dec. 24, 2017 - Palestine: Palestinians walk in the water on the beach at sunset in Gaza City.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Image
Dec. 23, 2017 - Abu Dhabi: An Emirati child presses his face in onto a camel's, during the Mazayin Dhafra Camel Festival in the desert near the city of Madinat Zayed, 150 kms west of Abu Dhabi, on December 23, 2017. The festival, which attracts participants from around the Gulf region, includes a camel beauty contest, a display of UAE handcrafts and other activities aimed at promoting the country's folklore. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Share this article