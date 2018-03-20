BuffaloNews.com
Subscribe
Nashville Predators 4, Buffalo Sabres 0
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during first period action at KeyBank Center on Monday, March 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly digs out a puck against the Nashville Predators during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Scott WIlson cannot reach Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban as he clears the puck during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey looks on from the bench against the Nashville Predators during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly looks at a replay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Linus Ullmark makes a save on Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo and Nashville Predators Mike Fisher battle for a loose puck during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher celebrates his second goal of the season against the Buffalo Sabres during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville checks Mattias Ekholm of the Nashville Predators during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly checks Nashville Predators P.K. Subban during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators' Ryan Johnson congratulates Filip Forsberg on his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel and Benoit Pouliot watch the closing minutes from the bench against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Linus Ullmark looks on as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg celebrates his goal during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel looks on after Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg scored during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel looks on after Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg scored during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban celebrates Mike Fisher's goal against the Buffalo Sabres during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel has his stick caught in the pads of Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson celebrates a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne is congratulated on his shootout win by Mattias Ekholm.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans leave as the team is losing against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson is checked by Nashville Predators' Ryan Hartman during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Linus Ullmark makes a save against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Chris Hajt looks on against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel at the bench during an ice cleaning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel is checked by Nashville Predators Mikka Salomaki during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly clears the puck against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Casey Nelson skate with the puck against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evan Rodrigues skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville is stopped by Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey chases a loose puck against the Nashville Predators during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Nashville Predators during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres sticks sit in the rack for the game against the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville readies himself prior to playing the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Brendan Guhle and Justin Bailey do their pregame routine prior to playing the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville go through a pregame routine.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
