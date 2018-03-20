BuffaloNews.com
NCAA women: UB 86, Florida State 65
Florida State center Ama Degbeon (25) and Buffalo guard Katherine Ups battle for a rebound in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Florida State guard AJ Alix tries to get past Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill blocks the shot of Florida State center Ama Degbeon in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill, right, and Buffalo center Cassie Oursler trap Florida State center Ama Degbeon in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, center, and the rest of her team celebrate defeating Florida State.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, center, Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the rest of the team celebrate.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Autumn Jones, left, guard Stephanie Reid, center, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrate.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, center, and the rest of the team celebrate defeating Florida State.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, center, and the rest of the team celebrate.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, center, passes off for the assist.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid is tripped up and Florida State guard Nicole Ekhomu is called for the foul in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill celebrates a basket in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack questions the referee in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler, top left, and Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid battle Florida State guard Nausia Woolfolk for a loose ball.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler and Florida State forward Shakayla Thomas (20) battle under the basket.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill, left, and Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard battle Florida State center Chatrice White for a rebound.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack talks to her team during a timeout in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Florida State guard AJ Alix, left, and Florida State center Chatrice White look to the referee in amazement after Florida State was called for a foul in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, right, and teammates react to a shot in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack smiles as she waits on her team to come off the floor late in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, center, talks with Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard, left, and Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill as they come off the floor late in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo made it two stunning victories in the NCAA women's basketball tournament by knocking off nationally-ranked Florida State.
Related content
Story: Felisha Legette-Jack goes from broken coach to Sweet 16
Story: UB knocks off Florida State, 86-65
Complete colleges coverage at [BN] Campus
