G-Eazy locks in Darien Lake date

G-Eazy's just-announced "Endless Summer Tour" will be making a local stop at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien).

The Bay Area-born musician continues to tour in support of his 2017 double-album "The Beautiful & Damned," while his new batch of dates share the same name with his 2011 mix-tape, which features his breakthrough hit "Runaround Sue."

Joining G-Eazy on tour will be a fleet of hip-hop acts including buzzing Phily artist Lil Uzi Vert, Los Angeles R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign and Southern rapper YBN Nahmir.

P-Lo and Murda Beatz are also set to perform.

Advance tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.