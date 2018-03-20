Former Bills safety James Ihedigbo announces retirement
Safety James Ihedigbo, who spent part of the 2016 season with the Bills, announced his retirement via an Instagram post.
The Bills also announced his retirement because his NFL rights were still owned by the team.
He last played in the NFL with the Bills, appearing in four games with three starts. Ihedigbo, 34, signed with the Bills in mid-November in 2016 and then was placed on injured reserve a month later with an ankle injury.
He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for performance-enhancing drugs and was not signed for the remainder of the year.
He played for five teams, most notably winning a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.
In his Instagram post, he made note of the coaches he played for, including Rex Ryan, whom he played for with the Jets and Bills.
I’m making it official. I’m stepping away from the game I love and have had the honor of playing since I was 6 years old!! I truly thank the Lord Jesus Christ for the opportunity, but more than anything, for having his hand on my life every step of the way. An Undrafted free agent from Amherst, Massachusetts to a 10 year career and Super Bowl Champion....I swear I need to write a book!! But I seriously want to thank all of my incredible coaches along the way, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Bill Belicheck, John Harbaugh, and Jim Caldwell, thank all of you for believing in me as a player, and also in my leadership on and off the field. I want to give a special thank you to Mike Westoff, my special teams coach with the New York Jets, who told me in 2007 if I wanted to make the 53 man roster that I better be a terror on Special Teams, and that’s exactly what you developed me to be!! I became a problem that had to be dealt with every Sunday!! I want to say thank you to all my trainers @mickbrueckner @speed_guru @leovjohnson and @nineinnovations @dose_9 for always pushing me to work harder and become a beast!! Thank you to all my teammates, friends and brothers for life! I want to thank my family, my mother especially, who never missed a game, even from when I was kid all the way through my entire pro career, including flying to London to watch me play! We would pray together before every single game for super natural strength thank you mom for your support!! To my amazing wife, for your love and support and holding it down, and to my brothers for always pushing me to improve and strive for greatness! Lastly I thank all my fans, I appreciate your love and support more than you’d ever know! Thank You...Gravedigger out!!! 📷 cred: @thirtythree84_ @umassfootball @nyjets @patriots @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @buffalobills
Story topics: James Ihedigbo/ retirement/ Rex Ryan
