Former Bills safety James Ihedigbo announces retirement

Safety James Ihedigbo, who spent part of the 2016 season with the Bills, announced his retirement via an Instagram post.

The Bills also announced his retirement because his NFL rights were still owned by the team.

He last played in the NFL with the Bills, appearing in four games with three starts. Ihedigbo, 34, signed with the Bills in mid-November in 2016 and then was placed on injured reserve a month later with an ankle injury.

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for performance-enhancing drugs and was not signed for the remainder of the year.

He played for five teams, most notably winning a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.

In his Instagram post, he made note of the coaches he played for, including Rex Ryan, whom he played for with the Jets and Bills.