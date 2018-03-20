Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square sets 2018 lineup

The sixth season of Larkin Square's Food Truck Tuesdays starts April 10.

Buffalo's most diverse outdoor dining menu will feature a rotating roster of 49 food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester, including five new to the event.

“Food Trucks have become synonymous with Larkinville. We are pleased to offer a wide variety of food choices each week in an innovative, family-friendly, and fun space in Larkin Square,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “Supporting the food trucks also supports small businesses, something we are proud to do at Larkin Square.”

Live music and mini-golf add to the attractions at the free-to-attend events, which run to Oct. 2. Beer and wine will be sold as well.

Every Tuesday, Larkin Square will welcome up to 28 trucks at a time. More trucks will be parked at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St., in Larkinville. "Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation," Zemsky said. "Admission and parking are free thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health."

Completing the neighborhood-wide “dinner party,” the Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery, 716 Swan St., will let diners to bring truck food into its beer garden, as will BFLO Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St. in their tasting room. In warm weather, the Swan Street Diner will be serving shakes from its take-out window. Guests are also welcome to enjoy their food on the plaza next to the Diner.

Larkin Links, a free artist designed mini golf course, will also be open to the public.

A 26-band lineup that jumps between genres each week, features a wide variety of local musical talent. Some favorite bands are returning this season, while many are making their Larkin Square debut.

Besides free parking, there will be $5 preferred parking in the ramp adjacent to Larkin Square. Next door to the Swan Street Diner and across the street from Larkin Square is a new bike park for those biking to the event. To encourage ride sharing to Larkinville, Zemsky said, Uber is partnering with Food Truck Tuesdays to offer new riders a free ride to Food Truck Tuesday (up to $15) by using the code FOODTRUCKTUES.

List of trucks (new in italics)

Amy’s Truck, Abbott’s Frozen Custard, Antones at the Fair, Bada Bing, Carnivorous, Center Street Smokehouse, Cheesecake Guy, Cheesy Chick, Chef's Mobile Kitchen, Crusin' Crepes, Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles, Dickies BBQ, Eat Greek, Fat Bob’s, Flaming Fish, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, #Get Fried, Great Foodini, Green Acres Ice Cream, Hawaiian BBQ, House of Munch, J&L BBQ, Jimmy Z's, Just Pizza, Le Petit Poutine.

Also, Lloyd, Lomo Lomo, M & S Street Eats, Macarollin’, Niagara Café, Pi Craft, Pizza Amore, Polish Villa, R&R BBQ, Rob's Kabobs, Rolling Cannoli, Rudy's Kitchen, Ru's Pierogis, Sassi Cakes, Smoothies Plus, Sweet Hearth, Sweet Melody’s, Sweet Lisa, Taffy’s, Ted's Hot Dogs, Thai Me Up, The Great Aussie Bite, The Meatball Truck Co., The Salad Bar, Tuk Tea, Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza.

2018 Food Truck Tuesday Live Music Lineup

April 10: The Emporium

April 17: Smiley Mike

April 24: JL Fulks

May 1: Alex McArthur Sextet

May 8: The Darts

May 15: Scott Celani Band

May 22: Alison Pipitone

May 29: The Skiffle Minstrels

June 5: Lithium

June 12: Donny Frauenhofer Band

June 19: The Kensingtons

June 26: XOXO Band

July 3: Mom Said No

July 10: Big J Blues

July 17: Reggie Childs

July 24: The Jon Lehning Underground

July 31: Tim Britt Band

Aug. 7: Intrepid Travelers

Aug. 14: The Zak Ward Trio

Aug. 21: Gravy

Aug. 28: Johnny Hart & The Mess

Sept. 4: Bad Habit Band

Sept. 11: Flipside

Sept. 18: The Sofa Kingz & Battle Studies

Sept. 25: Buffalo Gamelan Club

Oct. 2: Ten Cent Howl

