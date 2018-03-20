Fidelis Care opens office in Buffalo

Fidelis Care has opened a new community office in the city at 403 Main St. for individuals to receive information about health insurance and the company's products.

The Fidelis Care Buffalo Community Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month.

The Catholic-run nonprofit Fidelis is one of the state’s largest health plans, focusing on such government health plans as Medicare, Medicaid and Child Health Plus. It also is one of Western New York's largest employers, with about 1,400 workers at its regional office in Getzville.